Analysts Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will report $3.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.98 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $17.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.01 billion to $17.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.63 billion to $18.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.07.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,679,000 after purchasing an additional 423,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,484,000 after buying an additional 240,404 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 29.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,501,000 after buying an additional 1,019,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after buying an additional 623,278 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $80.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $83.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

