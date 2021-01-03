Analysts Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.87 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will report $379.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $378.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $384.31 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $311.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total value of $25,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $80,184.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,794.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,874 shares of company stock valued at $13,289,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $796,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $272.25. 632,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,981. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $313.99.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.