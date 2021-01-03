Analysts Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $521.72 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will report $521.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $520.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $524.97 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $424.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 28.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSTO opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

