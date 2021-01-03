Analysts Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.64 Billion

Brokerages expect that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will report sales of $43.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $45.68 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $37.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $146.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.56 billion to $149.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $179.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $170.48 billion to $188.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,799.96.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $16.39 on Thursday, reaching $1,752.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,763.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1,588.10. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,843.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

