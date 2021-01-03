Analysts Expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will announce $43.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.00 million. Camtek posted sales of $33.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year sales of $148.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $150.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $161.33 million, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $165.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $21.91. 222,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,370. Camtek has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $947.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Camtek by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

