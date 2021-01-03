Analysts Expect Evolution Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:EPM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:EPM) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evolution Petroleum.

Shares of NASDAQ EPM opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

