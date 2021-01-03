Analysts Expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to Post $3.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will report earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.25. Helen of Troy posted earnings per share of $3.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helen of Troy.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.89 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $222.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $230.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,891,000 after buying an additional 475,625 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,189,000 after buying an additional 253,599 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,173,000 after purchasing an additional 44,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,939,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 318,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.