Analysts Set American Well Co. (NASDAQ:AMWL) Target Price at $35.00

American Well Co. (NASDAQ:AMWL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWL traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,973,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,071. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.98. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

