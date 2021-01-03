Analysts Set Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) PT at $7.00

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABUS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 45.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 24.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

