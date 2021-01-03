Analysts Set Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) PT at $89.47

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.47.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATHM. UBS Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Autohome alerts:

NYSE ATHM opened at $99.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.76. Autohome has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $107.92. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $6.44. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autohome in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Autohome by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 44,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.