Analysts Set California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Price Target at $52.67

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWT. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

NYSE:CWT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.03. 164,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,737. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.70. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.06. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $57.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $115,144. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in California Water Service Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in California Water Service Group by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

