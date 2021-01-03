Analysts Set East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target at $69.86

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.86.

Several research analysts have commented on EWBC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.71. 439,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $38.71. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,944,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,915,000 after purchasing an additional 92,378 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,335,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,411,000 after purchasing an additional 247,094 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,174,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 130,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.