Analysts Set East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target at $69.86

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.86.
Several research analysts have commented on EWBC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.
EWBC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.71. 439,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $38.71. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $51.88.
In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,944,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,915,000 after purchasing an additional 92,378 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,335,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,411,000 after purchasing an additional 247,094 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,174,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 130,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
