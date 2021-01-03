Analysts Set Greggs plc (GRG.L) (LON:GRG) Price Target at GBX 1,807

Greggs plc (GRG.L) (LON:GRG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,807 ($23.61).

GRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs plc (GRG.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Greggs plc (GRG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Greggs plc (GRG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

GRG stock opened at GBX 1,790 ($23.39) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,746.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.20. Greggs plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,550 ($33.32). The stock has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 458.97.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

