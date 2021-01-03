Analysts Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) PT at $61.91

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.91.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.86. 401,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. Henry Schein has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.85.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.