Analysts Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) PT at $61.91

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.91.
HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.
HSIC traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.86. 401,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. Henry Schein has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.85.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
Featured Article: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.