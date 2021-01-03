Analysts Set Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) PT at $21.50

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Lantheus stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 404,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.65 and a beta of 1.35. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $66,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

