Analysts Set Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Price Target at $33.57

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Model N from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Model N from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 3,671 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $115,526.37. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $125,156.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,914.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,762 shares of company stock worth $969,634 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the second quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Model N during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Model N during the second quarter worth about $156,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MODN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.68. 190,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,821. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.77. Model N has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.51 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

