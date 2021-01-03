Analysts Set Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) PT at $13.25

Shares of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

QIWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Qiwi by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 216,547 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Qiwi by 15.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 705,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after buying an additional 94,748 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 589,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 266,325 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 393,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Qiwi by 971.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 139,705 shares during the period. 29.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QIWI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. 247,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $627.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.07. Qiwi has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $45.62 by $6.87. The business had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Qiwi’s payout ratio is 73.99%.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

