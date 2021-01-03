Analysts Set Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Price Target at $9.32

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.32.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,160.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUOT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 569,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,883. The firm has a market cap of $857.28 million, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $121.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.96 million.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

