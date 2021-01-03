Analysts Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT at C$20.17

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REI.UN. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of REI.UN traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,921. The company has a market cap of C$5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.12, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.61. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.41 and a 52-week high of C$27.82.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

