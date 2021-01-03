Analysts Set SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target at $93.50

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.59. The company had a trading volume of 130,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,406. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.05. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $111.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.49, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $5,375,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

