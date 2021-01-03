Analysts Set Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) PT at $62.33

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.33.
Several equities analysts have commented on TCMD shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.
NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.94. 139,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,614. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $70.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.96 million, a PE ratio of -99.86 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.
Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?
Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.