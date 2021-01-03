Analysts Set Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) PT at $62.33

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on TCMD shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.94. 139,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,614. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $70.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.96 million, a PE ratio of -99.86 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

