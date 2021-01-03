Anyswap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.99 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $2.99 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,453,876 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

Buying and Selling Anyswap

Anyswap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

