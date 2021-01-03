Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) by 37.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 932,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aphria were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Aphria by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aphria by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Aphria by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aphria by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APHA opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 2.19. Aphria Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Aphria’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APHA shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

