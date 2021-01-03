AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 27.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1,924.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 826,947 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 44.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $2.87 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $250.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). On average, research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

