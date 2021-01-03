AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in PAVmed in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in PAVmed by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in PAVmed in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PAVmed by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in PAVmed in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Sirovich sold 53,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $106,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,938,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PAVM. ValuEngine cut shares of PAVmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PAVmed in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

PAVmed stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.02. PAVmed Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

