AQR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,675 Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 849.3% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 199.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Codexis by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Codexis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 1.12. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. On average, analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDXS. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

