AQR Capital Management LLC Has $127,000 Holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,075,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 31,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 599,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29,374 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 476,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

OSG stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $184.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.33.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.