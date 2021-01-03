AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $168,000 in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGH opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.13 million for the quarter. Textainer Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGH shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

