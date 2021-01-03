AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $198,000 in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 42.6% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 458.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 54.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.82 million, a PE ratio of -66.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

