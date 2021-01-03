AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 49,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEIP. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of MEIP opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.71.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP).

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.