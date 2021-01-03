AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 217,604 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 217,604 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,772,000 after buying an additional 17,729,828 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $79,916,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,483,000 after buying an additional 7,102,658 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,153,000 after buying an additional 5,370,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,792,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,118,000 after buying an additional 2,497,888 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.37.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.58, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

