AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 9,369 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,369 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 6.1% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,181.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $2,831,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,093,791 shares in the company, valued at $68,832,267.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,314 shares of company stock worth $24,310,875 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Anaplan from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $71.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.53 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.03 and its 200-day moving average is $57.32. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $76.37.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

