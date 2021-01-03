AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,682 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TowneBank by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TowneBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. TowneBank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of TOWN opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

