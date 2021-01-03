argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on argenx from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on argenx from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

ARGX stock opened at $294.09 on Friday. argenx has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $312.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 1.02.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. Analysts expect that argenx will post -12.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in argenx by 3,275.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in argenx by 19.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in argenx during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 56.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth about $272,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

