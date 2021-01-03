argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.81.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on argenx from $272.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on argenx from $265.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on argenx from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in argenx by 31.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in argenx during the third quarter valued at about $756,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 33.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 123.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 15.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX opened at $294.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 1.02. argenx has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $312.06.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that argenx will post -12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

