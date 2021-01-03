Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.97

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $2.19. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 69,965 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARNGF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the producing El Castillo and San Agustin mines located in Durango, Mexico; and the producing La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico.

