Arionum Price Down 16.5% This Week (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 86% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $104,841.58 and approximately $1,097.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,295.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $988.98 or 0.02970289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.40 or 0.00475735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.70 or 0.01245503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.80 or 0.00416881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019485 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00177999 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.