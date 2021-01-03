Arqma (ARQ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $781.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Arqma has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $47,028.17 and $781.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,278.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $959.67 or 0.02883717 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.94 or 0.00471604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.89 or 0.01234686 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.82 or 0.00402131 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019808 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00178310 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 13,816,363 coins and its circulating supply is 7,771,820 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

