Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.48 Million

Analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will post $157.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $342.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $29.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 434.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $235.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $474.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $221.10 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $349.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.62.

In other news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,917 shares of company stock worth $12,874,469. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $76.73 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -91.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average is $52.28.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

