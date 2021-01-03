AS Roma Fan Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.32 Million (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded down 65.9% against the US dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market cap of $8.32 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AS Roma Fan Token token can now be purchased for $6.82 or 0.00021112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00029000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00125498 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00175696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.00521592 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00273793 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00019416 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003345 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma

AS Roma Fan Token Token Trading

AS Roma Fan Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AS Roma Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AS Roma Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

