Asian Fintech Hits Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Asian Fintech token can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. Asian Fintech has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Asian Fintech has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00028899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00123295 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00172612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.53 or 0.00511315 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020081 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00265573 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003348 BTC.

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin . The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io . Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

