Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $120.61

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $120.61 and traded as high as $136.40. Assurant shares last traded at $136.22, with a volume of 233,062 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

In related news, Director J Braxton Carter II acquired 1,950 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.80 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $111,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

