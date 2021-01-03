Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.87 Million

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $9.87 million and approximately $41,887.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00027993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00118509 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00165912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.94 or 0.00509673 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00260904 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00018938 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

