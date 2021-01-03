Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.40.

Get Atreca alerts:

Shares of BCEL opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $592.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.07. Atreca has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $78,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 393,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,923.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $904,962. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Atreca by 63.0% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 937,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atreca by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,725,000 after purchasing an additional 558,749 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in Atreca by 27.0% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,202,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,767,000 after purchasing an additional 468,750 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Atreca during the third quarter worth about $4,285,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Atreca during the third quarter worth about $1,673,000. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.