Audius Trading 4.7% Lower This Week (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $19.86 million and $284,744.00 worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Audius has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co

Audius Token Trading

Audius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

