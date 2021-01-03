AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will post sales of $2.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the lowest is $2.66 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $13.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.10 billion to $13.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

Shares of AZO traded up $9.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,185.44. 168,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,560. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,267.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,156.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,165.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total value of $5,006,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $59,275,427. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in AutoZone by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

