Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAR. BidaskClub downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 79,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,819,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 298,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,863 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,048,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,257 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,632,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 423,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 117.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 294,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

CAR traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,154. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

