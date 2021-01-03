BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.84

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.84 and traded as high as $8.94. BankFinancial shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 32,536 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $129.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.58.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. Analysts predict that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 460.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 44,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.