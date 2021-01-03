Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives $46.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BANR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BANR traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $149.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banner will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

