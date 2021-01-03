Barclays Boosts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $13.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Ovintiv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

OVV stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Ovintiv by 2,605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

